Написать Ессе, отвечая на вопросы по книге

Мне нужен человек который умеет читать и писать на английсом языке. По сути, важные навыки 2: уметь читать и перефразировать текст. Задание - дать ответ на 6 вопросов

Нужно написать персонализированое ессе(задание по английскому), базируясь на книге(о землетрясениях) и мне нужен анализ. На прямую копировать текст с книги или сайта нельзя, так как не пройдет плагиатор. Не обьязательно читать всю книгу, важно просто уметь найти нужную информацию чтобы дать ответы на вопросы.

Ниже вопросы и детали задания.

1. give a full bibliographic citation?

2. What happened in the earthquake described in the book? Describe some particulars such as when and where did the earthquake occur, what was the size of the area affected, how much damage did it do and loss of life did it cause – basically telling the story of the earthquake. Also, think about the kinds of destruction that are described - where was there significant damage, and why? What made the earthquake so devastating in that location? (1.5 pages MAXIMUM)

3. Why were so many people injured or killed? Be specific, and try to categorize the reasons that are expressed in the book. (2 pages MAX). Think about ways to present this information clearly, perhaps using tables or figures, or clearly organized text.

4. CONFIRM that the author is accurate. You will want at least two other sources that will allow you to opine on whether the author(s) of your book is accurate, in keeping with most people, or controversial in their theories about the why the earthquake was so dangerous. (0.5 pages MAX)

5. Was the earthquake typical of other earthquakes at that time or region of the world? Have there been similar earthquakes at different periods or locations around the world? Were there specific features of damaged structures/buildings/infrastructure affected by the earthquakes that did not comply with the law or were not built properly to withstand an earthquake – what could have been done/built differently to avoid or minimize loss of life? (0.5 pages MAX)

6. Did YOU like this book? Would you recommend it to others? Produce a review of it as an object of entertainment, perhaps using a review of a book in a magazine or newspaper as an example. (0.5 page MAX)

The overall text of the report will be 6 pages MAX, not including any cover, table of contents, or references (bibliographic). Number your pages. Spelling, grammar,

SUGGESTED* OUTLINE:

Front Matter (cover page, table of contents)

Introduction, to include a description of the layout of the report and item 1 above and your key observations

Description of the Earthquake, to include item 2 above

Impact of the Earthquake, to include item 3 above

Location of the Earthquake, to include item 5 above

The accuracy of Author, to include item 4 above

Conclusions, to include item 6 above and your thoughts on, for example, any particularly interesting observations you have on the earthquake and its relationship to cultural or functional design decisions.

References, citation of any sources used in your report (refer to item 4 above)

* The key thing – you MUST have an organized presentation of your thoughts, with paragraphs and groupings of content that make it readable.

Paragraphs should be written to express one idea only in the form of statement, example, explanation or similar (if you don’t understand this – ask your linguistics teacher). Paragraphs must flow from one to the other. In the main section, the first paragraph of the section should be an introductory paragraph that introduces each topic that will be discussed in the section. The final paragraph should be a summary paragraph of the main conclusions of each paragraph in that section.