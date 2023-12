Нужен рерайтинг текста на англ. языке

Привожу отрывок текста, что-бы вы могли понять тему текстов:

Ebay Niche Research

Okay, so we’ve established that in order to experience real and lasting success with your online business, you need to build a niche email list that you can promote your products to on a regular basis. If this is done correctly you can pretty much guarantee a good monetary return from every single email you send out to your list. Some internet marketers claim they expect a return of several thousand dollars every single time they recommend a product or send out an offer to one of their targeted email lists. Just think - you could soon be building a similar list for yourself. It takes time, but the destination is well worth the wait.

Всего 27 страниц , примерно по 1500 знаков.

Сам сайт: budil.wt9.ru

Результат нужен в виде php файлов.