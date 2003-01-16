Нужно чтобы на сервер с сайта можно было закачивать файлы более 2 гигабайт. Поставили Debian, Apache, Nginix + Nginix upload module Скрипт написали правильный. Но, проблема в том ...
Побороть ошибку апача
вот такая фигня вываливается в логе, а до этого работало нормально
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:22 2011] [error] VirtualHost 192.168.137.41:80 -- mixing * ports and non-* ports with a NameVirtualHost address is not supported, proceeding with undefined results
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:22 2011] [notice] Digest: generating secret for digest authentication ...
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:22 2011] [notice] Digest: done
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:23 2011] [notice] Child 3208: Released the start mutex
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:23 2011] [notice] Apache/2.2.16 (Win32) mod_ssl/2.2.16 OpenSSL/0.9.8o configured -- resuming normal operations
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:23 2011] [notice] Server built: May 26 2011 13:41:05
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:23 2011] [notice] Parent: Created child process 4912
httpd.exe: Could not reliably determine the server's fully qualified domain name, using 192.168.7.40 for ServerName
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [warn] Init: Session Cache is not configured [hint: SSLSessionCache]
httpd.exe: Could not reliably determine the server's fully qualified domain name, using 192.168.7.40 for ServerName
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Digest: generating secret for digest authentication ...
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Digest: done
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 3208: All worker threads have exited.
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 3208: Child process is exiting
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 4912: Child process is running
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 4912: Acquired the start mutex.
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 4912: Starting 64 worker threads.
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 4912: Starting thread to listen on port 10081.
[Mon Oct 24 20:39:24 2011] [notice] Child 4912: Starting thread to listen on port 80.
