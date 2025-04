Перевод договоров с английского на русский

Перевода договоров по Real Estate тематике с английского языка на русский. Оплата 3 долл. за 1800 знаков. Каждый договор - около 35000 знаков.

Перед подачей заявки просьба выполнить тестовый перевод:

SEVERABILITY

Any provision of this Agreement which is prohibited by or unlawful or unenforceable under any applicable law shall, to the extent required by such law, be severed from this Agreement and rendered ineffective so far as is possible without modifying the remaining previsions of this Agreement. Where, however, any such applicable law may be waived, they are hereby waived by the parties hereto to the full extent permitted by such law’s such that this Agreement shall be a valid and binding agreement enforceable in accordance with its terms. For the avoidance of doubt, the illegality, invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of this Agreement under the law of any jurisdiction shall not affect its legality, validity or enforceability under the law of any other jurisdiction nor the legality, validity or enforceability of any other provision.

Оплата предпочтительней Yandex.Money, также возможны другие способы оплаты, в т.ч. PayPal