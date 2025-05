Our client is software development company that specializes in creating custom web and mobile applications for business enterprises all over the world. Founded in 2010, they provide full-cycle development services, starting from research and prototyping, through to design and implementation, testing and optimization, deployment and maintenance.

We are looking for an experienced Link Builder to help us build high-quality backlinks through link exchange. The ideal candidate has experience in link outreach, strong communication skills, and a deep understanding of link relevancy and SEO best practices.

Required Skills

🔹 Previous experience in link building, particularly with link exchange

🔹 Solid understanding of SEO and the role of backlinks in search engine rankings

🔹 Proficiency with tools such as Ahrefs, Moz, SEMrush, and similar platforms

🔹 Strong skills in research, outreach, negotiation, and process automation

🔹 An analytical mindset, attention to detail, and good record-keeping

🔹 English proficiency at an intermediate level or higher.

-You must speak fluent Ukrainian and English.

Will be an advantage

🔹 Existing database of link exchange partners

Responsibilities

🔹 Identify and reach out to relevant websites for link exchange opportunities

🔹 Maintain a well-organized database of exchanges and monitor live links

🔹 Analyze potential link partners (relevance, DA/DR, spam score, traffic, etc.)

🔹 Ensure all link placements appear natural and aligned with SEO strategies

🔹 Optimize based on key metrics and test hypotheses to improve outcomes

🔹 Report on and analyze link-building performance

We offer

All the necessary resources to generate creative ideas and provide a unique service

The environment that encourages you to pace yourself, try new things, and be creative as long as the initial goals remain in focus

Great team, you will work together with the professional and easygoing content writing team

Benefits

We offer a number of benefits for the team members to improve their quality of life and help with achieving professional development goals:

Professional

🔹 Compensation for professional certifications, courses, IT conferences, and events

🔹 Individual and group English classes with native-speaking teachers from the U.S. & UK

Quality of life

🔹 Our processes are tailored to enable remote work and flexible work schedule

🔹 You can choose from a selection of hardware either it is Apple or PC devices

🔹There are also frequent team retreats, leisure activities, and holiday celebrations

🔹 Gifts on personal and professional anniversaries, pizza Fridays, and movie nights

🔹 21 paid days off and 12 national holidays throughout the year to travel and rest

🔹 We compensate some expenses on recreational activities, including various sports, dance lessons, and yoga sessions

🔹 Lastly, all the benefits work the same way if you are living outside of Dnipro (for example, we will send you the hardware of your choosing, and so on)

🔹 You are a part of a team, we help each other when life knocks one of us down