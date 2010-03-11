Нужнo пoсtроить tакую мoдель aлгoриtмa, oснoвaннoго на принципе квaнтoвания. 2 процеccoрa. Фиксированнaя величинa квaнтa процеcc. времени. Остальное лично. Модель на самом деле совсем тривиальная должна быть, это не научная работа.
Найти % ключевых повторяемых слов
ONLY VB.NET!!!
no C#, no java, no JS, no vb6,
***********ONLY VB.NET**********
ВОТ ЧТО МНЕ НУЖНО!
http://textalyser.net/index.php?lang=en#analysis
3 word phrases frequency :
Expression Expression count Frequency Prominence
mobility radeon driver 4 1.2% 59.3
ati mobility radeon 4 1.2% 59.6
the ati mobility 3 0.9% 46.7
you can watch 2 0.6% 35.6
driver you can 2 0.6% 65.6
radeon driver you 2 0.6% 65.9
4 word phrases frequency :
Expression Expression count Frequency Prominence
ati mobility radeon driver 4 1.2% 59.4
the ati mobility radeon 3 0.9% 46.5
radeon driver you can 2 0.6% 65.8
mobility radeon driver you 2 0.6% 66.1
5 word phrases frequency :
Expression Expression count Frequency Prominence
the ati mobility radeon driver 3 0.9% 46.4
mobility radeon driver you can 2 0.6% 66
ati mobility radeon driver you 2 0.6% 66.3
With
ATI Mobility Radeon driver you can now convert your PC into a virtual entertainment powerhouse. Right from enjoying your favorite games to watching the latest movies, you can do a lot, once you install this latest graphics processor.
The ATI Mobility Radeon driver has come as great news for avid gaming enthusiasts. You can expect the best in class performance from this powerful program. Life like gaming experience is what you will find once you have installed it in your PC. Fully loaded with several features, it also helps you play HD content as well as watch movies on Blu-ray discs, making it one of the most sought after pieces of software these days.
This particular driver is easy to install and configure too. Make sure though , that you download the software from a reputable website. You must also make sure that your computer has got other software that is compatible with the download. All that you need to do in order to install the driver is to keep following the instructions that come on your computer’s monitor. The entire installation process will be over in a few minutes time.
You can watch the difference in the visual quality as soon as you install the ATI Mobility Radeon driver. You can watch all the latest DVD movies in high definition quality , thanks to the program. simultaneously you also get to enjoy the latest audio technologies too, making it a must for all those who love their movies. In fact , all these features has made the ATI Mobility Radeon driver a favorite with those who store images frequently, watch movies , play games and create their own home videos.
Are You Looking for ATI Drivers for your PC or Laptop?
Our Experts have done a detailed study on Some Automatic ATI Driver Update Tools and Found the Best One to use. Don’t forget to do a free Drivers Scan at Your PC.
Bookmark & Share
Есть входной текст
к примеру такой
With ATI Mobility Radeon driver you can now convert your PC into a virtual entertainment powerhouse. Right from enjoying your favorite games to watching the latest movies, you can do a lot, once you install this latest graphics processor.
The ATI Mobility Radeon driver has come as great news for avid gaming enthusiasts. You can expect the best in class performance from this powerful program. Life like gaming experience is what you will find once you have installed it in your PC. Fully loaded with several features, it also helps you play HD content as well as watch movies on Blu-ray discs, making it one of the most sought after pieces of software these days.
This particular driver is easy to install and configure too. Make sure though , that you download the software from a reputable website. You must also make sure that your computer has got other software that is compatible with the download. All that you need to do in order to install the driver is to keep following the instructions that come on your computers monitor. The entire installation process will be over in a few minutes time.
You can watch the difference in the visual quality as soon as you install the ATI Mobility Radeon driver. You can watch all the latest DVD movies in high definition quality , thanks to the program. simultaneously you also get to enjoy the latest audio technologies too, making it a must for all those who love their movies. In fact , all these features has made the ATI Mobility Radeon driver a favorite with those who store images frequently, watch movies , play games and create their own home videos.
Are You Looking for ATI Drivers for your PC or Laptop?
Our Experts have done a detailed study on Some Automatic ATI Driver Update Tools and Found the Best One to use. Don’t forget to do a free Drivers Scan at Your PC.Bookmark & Share
задача СЕО
найти % ключевых повторяемых слов
вставить в слова линки
na vb.net
Заявки фрилансеров
Похожие заказы
- Прикладное ПО2 заявкиЗакрыт15 лет назад
Нужен программист на написание OpenGL shaders, геометрическаятрансформация 2d изображения. Оплата по договоренности. Подробности на [email protected]Прикладное ПО5 заявокЗакрыт15 лет назад
- $500
1. Достать из исходников Inkscape (open source) код для векторизации битмапов (функция Trace Bitmap в меню). Сделать демо проект в VC2005 или 2008 на основе этого кода и potrace - на входе 32-битный битмап ...Закрыт15 лет назад
- $1000
Интересует разработка софта под хотмейл... Софт по социализации аккуантов в хотмейл ... Кратко нужно чтобы бот заходил на аккаунт и имитировал действия реального пользователя. Ведения диалогов, отсылка сообщений,обработка пришедших писем, добавлений ...Прикладное ПО4 заявкиЗакрыт15 лет назад
Требуется программа на C# - регистрация в Яндекс. По нажатию в форме добавить, должна появиться каптча, и поле для ввода, вводим, нажимаем применить, опять предлагается ввод. Если что не ...Завершен15 лет назад
- $250
Нужен опытный программист на visual basic со свободным временем для небольшого проекта на 2 недели. Оплата в wmz Посредники этот проект не для вас, нужно непосредственное общение с программистом. ...Прикладное ПО4 заявкиЗакрыт15 лет назад
- $50
Нужна гибко настраиваемая программа для работы с базой данных. Желательно кроссплатформенная, в качестве базы sqlite. ТЗ в файле. Срок - строго до конца марта, в связи с чем ежедневные отчеты об успехах. Если ...Прикладное ПО2 заявкиЗакрыт15 лет назад
- $150
Нужна прога на Python или Perl или чем нибудь, что без проблем можно запустить под Ubuntu. Есть база sqlite. Нужно: * выгрузить из нее данные в mysql * выгрузить из ...Закрыт15 лет назад
- $250
Нужно сделать программу подобно Textkit или Зеброид. Коротко: Задача программы: генерация csv файла из данных, введенных в поля программы, сохранение csv в кодировке utf-8 Программа из загруженного массива текста ...Прикладное ПО8 заявокЗакрыт15 лет назад
Нужен кроссплатформеный парсер с исходниками..куплю у кого есть готовый или обсужу разработку в л.сЗавершен15 лет назад