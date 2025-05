Плагін для браузера під Linux

Потрібно розробити наступний плагін:

° We need a web browser plug-in prototype that works on Linux machines. The prototype should include:

° An HTML page which contains the plug-in. The page shall prompt you to install the plugin from "localhost/path".

° The plug-in should mimick a media player, i.e it should be blitting a sequence of bitmap images (2 times a second) in a loop.

° The page shall have HTML buttons (or links) that contorl the plug-in via JavaScript: "Play", "Stop", "Pause", "Rewind one Image", "Forward one Image".

° The control should fire back events into Javascript with a frame number it's displaying. The page shall display that number.

° NOTE: Since this is a plug-in and will be downloaded, it should have minimal dependencies, i.e. no Qt. But more "basic" libraries like Glib are OK. Anything which is included into basic distributions of Suse/Fedora/Ubuntu (all 3) can be used.