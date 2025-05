Sales Manager, Customer Support (EN)

Kiev-Assist Ukraineis a travel operator specializing in organization of business/leisure trips for foreign citizens.

To facilitate our new department (visa support & legal advice)we are looking for a full-time remote client (sales) manager with experience in managing sales, conducting direct negotiations by phone & email.

Requirements:

good written and spoken English.

Strong verbal, written and interpersonal skills.

High level of self-organization, ability to work independently.

Stable Internet connection and quiet environment free of distracting noises.

Advance PC user.

Active sales & client support via phone calls (no cold calls), emails, chats etc.

Communication with potential clients about services, ordering process, payment options etc.

Control client’s orders to make sure they are timely delivered.

Ensure that each customer receives outstanding service.

remote work.

Full-time employment.

Competitive salary + high bonus % from sales result. (10.000 UAH - 12.000 UAH)

Responsibilities:Conditions:Please submit your CV & cover letter in English.

We will be glad to see you in our team.