Переклад тексту з англійської на українську

Ukraine is a beautiful country with rich history and wonderful nature. Ukraine's modern history as an independent state started after the breakup of the Soviet Union, in 1991. Nowadays it is a large country that shares borders with Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, and Russia.Ukraine is famous for its historical monuments and different places of interest. It has seven World Heritage Sites, including the 11th century Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the city of Lviv, which is called Ukraine’s cultural capital, and the primeval beech forests of the Carpathians. The country is also known for its strong tradition of folk art. Due to Ukraine’s location, its culture has been influenced by the cultures of both western Europe and Russia.There are about 44 (forty-four) million people living in Ukraine. They are hospitable, kind and friendly. A lot of tourists usually come here from other countries and they all try traditional Ukrainian food, such as borscht, cabbage rolls, varenyky (dumplings) and studynets (a form of headcheese).At the present time, the Ukrainian people are courageously resisting the Russian invasion.