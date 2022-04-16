Corner sofa 3D model Low-poly 3D model

The sofa in sturdy black leather and rough iron, upholstered in soft, durable fabric, exudes effortless luxury. Clean lines are combined with leather materials for a rugged yet sophisticated feel. Thick, cushioned cushions complement natural leather and rough iron, giving them a mid-century-inspired shape. The model uses PBR textures with a resolution of 4K. The model is exported in the following formats: fbx, stl, 3d obj, dae, mtl, x3d. Verts: 2.468.687 Face: 2.464.145

You can buy the model in the link: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/furniture/sofa/corner-sofa-3d-model-bb3e21f6-cea5-483e-b2bc-e9997e0b9d79