Artstation Sergey Matyushkov

Male Body Low-poly 3D model (Marmoset Toolbag 3) Men's 3D model for games with topology for future animation. The oral cavity has been developed for future facial animation. The jaw and tongue go with the model. The lashes are made with alfa texture and the eyebrows are made with a separate mesh with alpha texture for future facial expressions of the eyebrows in facial animation. Included textures in sizes 2048, 4096 and 1024. The blender package includes a file with the finished scene. Developed hands and feet for more correct animation.

----------------------------------

Three different eye color textures!

Two textures of Skin with hair on your face!

-------------------------------------

texture

Base_Color, Ambient_occlusion, Height, Normal_OpenGL, Roughness, Specular,Scaterring; All Model

Vertices 18,961

Faces 18,742

Triangles 37,398