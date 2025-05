Artstation Sergey Matyushkov

Low Poly Model of a man's head for games and animation. The topology of the head was made manually to achieve maximum quality and economy, which is important for games. The file also includes: tongue and jaw. 4K and 2K textures. Two skin textures (see photo).Blender 2.9 file and Marmoset demo scene. fbx, obj.

Two 3D models of the head. Low poly and Subdivision!

Three eye color textures!

Low Poly All - Verts: 4,304; Faces: 4,138; Tris: 8,192;

Subdiv - Verts: 11,797; Faces: 11,797; Tris: 23,092;