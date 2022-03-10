Realistic Male Head for games and animation

Artstation Sergey Matyushkov

3d model of realistic head for game engines or other animation projects. The topology was created for high-quality animation of the face. Textures with a resolution of 4k, 2k , 1k.

Triangulation model (divided into triangles) for correct export to game engines.

Additionally included are low poly jaw, tongue.

Unreal Engine-Texture pack.

Textures include: Base_Color,Displacement,Ambient_occlusion,Emissive,Height,Normal_OpenGL,Roughness and others;

If you need additional eye colors-see the product in my store - 16 Colors of Realistic Eye.

Blender 2.92 file and Marmoset 3 demo scene. .fbx, .obj;

Verts: 5,958; Faces: 11,506; Tris: 11,506;