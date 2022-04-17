Sci-fi Robot 3D model low-poly game ready Low-poly

Sci-fi Robot 3D model low-poly game ready Verts: 336,086. Faces: 334,987. A Sci-Fi Worker Robot character, created with Blender and rendered in Eevee. This model will also look great in the Cycles render engine. All elements are chamfered and properly connected original file format Blender 3.0.1 additional file formats: .dae., .obg,.mtl.,gib.,.x3d.,.svg.,.abc.,.stl.,.fbx.. model without smooth has 334,987 polygons / 336,086 vertices only quads and/or triangles polygons previews rendered with Evee high/ subdivided model is suitable for use in movie, animation, broadcast,3d print, advertising, and visualization, etc. model is not unwrapped; has standard materials.

You can buy the model in the link: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/various/various-models/sci-fi-robot-3d-model-low-poly-game-ready