Scratched Robot Head low-poly game ready Low-poly

Scratched Robot Head low-poly game ready. Verts: 1,458,548. Faces: 1,458,635.

Information:

all elements are chamfered and properly connected original file format Blender 3.0.1 additional file formats: .dae., .obg,.mtl.,gib.,.x3d.,.svg.,.abc.,.stl.,.fbx., 3D Max(2017). model without smooth has 1 458 635 polygons / 1 458 548 vertices only quads and/or triangles polygons previews rendered with Evee high/ subdivided model is suitable for use in movie, animation, broadcast,3d print, advertising, and visualization, etc. model is not unwrapped; has standard materials.

INCLUDES:

file with light and shadow settings 16 rendered PNG images, resolution: 1920x1920px

You can buy the model in the link: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/military/military-character/scratched-robot-head-low-poly-game-ready