Spider Robot Free 3D model

Spider Robot ready 3d model Verts: 37,254 Faces: 36,763. All elements are chamfered and properly connected original file format Blender 3.0.1 additional file formats: .dae., .obg,.mtl.,gib.,.x3d.,.svg.,.abc.,.stl.,.fbx.. model without smooth has 36,763 polygons / 37,254 vertices only quads and/or triangles polygons previews rendered with Evee high/ subdivided model is suitable for use in movie, animation, broadcast,3d print, advertising, and visualization, etc. model is not unwrapped; has standard materials. PBR textures are also used in the project.

You can buy the model in the link: https://www.cgtrader.com/free-3d-models/various/various-models/spider-robot-148ceba5-4020-49a1-bca1-41d7d6557a5c