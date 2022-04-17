Wooden cart with barrels Low-poly 3D model Low-pol

Wooden cart with barrels Low-poly 3D model Verts: 1,981,268 Faces: 1,976,152 A stylized medieval wooden cart with barrels, a metal rim on wheels. The low poly 3D model is ready for use in game engines, the model can also be used in architectural rendering and various other purposes and scenes. The model is triangulated, rendered in Evee, has maps: Normal, Roughness, BaseColor, Height, Metallic, Opacity. Exported to formats: FBX, OBJ, PLY, STL, ABC, PY, X3D, OBJ, SVG,!

You can buy the model in the link: https://www.cgtrader.com/3d-models/vehicle/other/wooden-cart-with-barrels-low-poly-3d-model