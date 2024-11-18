Замовити рекламне відео для мінеральних добрив Dnger

We have recently created the image video for the Dünger company. Main idea of the video was to show the technical characteristics of the manufacturing process and to point out the components which are used for Dünger fertilizes production.

Dünger fertilizes will help you grow healthy plants!

.

Нещодавно ми створили іміджевий відеоролик для компанії Dünger. Основна ідея відео полягала в тому, щоб показати технічні характеристики виробничого процесу і виділити компоненти, які використовуються при виробництві добрив Dünger.

Добрива Dünger допоможуть виростити здорові рослини!

.

Contacts:

+380991420533

[email protected]

https://7030.studio/you