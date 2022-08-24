A Pillar of Healthcare in Hazard, KY

In Hazard, Kentucky, where the Appalachian Mountains bloom, King Pharmacy Hazard provides trusted pharmaceutical treatment. Dr. Angelia (Marie) Begley has led this pharmacy in 900 Morton Blvd, Hazard, KY 41701 to become a vital component of the local healthcare community.

Assurance of Care

The King Pharmacy Hazard is a community-trusted pharmacy that has served the community for years. The pharmacy prides itself on offering high-quality, personalized pharmaceutical services. Dr. Angelia (Marie) Begley, who founded this community treasure, embodies this dedication.

Dr. Angelia (Marie) Begley: Healthcare Pillar

The heart of King Pharmacy Hazard is Dr. Angelia (Marie) Begley, a distinguished pharmacist with significant neighborhood connections. She is a healthcare pillar in Hazard due to her devotion to her job and genuine concern for her patients.

With years of pharmaceutical knowledge, Dr. Begley has administered drugs and developed enduring patient connections. She is recognized for going above and above to provide them the greatest treatment and advise. Many in Hazard and nearby places trust and admire her approachability and kindness.

Extraordinary Services

The King Pharmacy Hazard provides more than prescription drugs; it also offers other services. This pharmacy's unique qualities make it a healthcare destination:

Medication Counseling: Dr. Begley and her staff help patients understand their medicines, treatment regimens, side effects, and correct use. This proactive strategy improves patient safety and adherence.

Compounding Services: The pharmacy customises drugs for patients. This is helpful for folks who need rare meds.

King Pharmacy Hazard offers immunizations to safeguard the population from numerous illnesses. Public health issues have made this service crucial.

Medication Synchronization: The pharmacy aligns refill dates for individuals with various medicines, simplifying their life.

Civic Engagement

The local community is important to Dr. Begley and her colleagues. They often attend health fairs, educational activities, and wellness programs. Their aggressive community outreach shows their dedication to making Hazard a better and happier place to live.

Conclusion

King Pharmacy Hazard, at 900 Morton Blvd, Hazard, KY 41701, under Dr. Angelia (Marie) Begley, provides excellent pharmaceutical treatment. Beyond selling prescriptions, it offers customized attention, community participation, and a genuine desire to improve individuals' health. Dr. Begley's passion to her profession and patients has made King Pharmacy Hazard vital to Hazard, Kentucky, and its neighboring regions.