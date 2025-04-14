Poster for artistic festival

🎨 Poster Design – XVIII International Street Artists Festival “Ulicznicy” (2025)

This poster was created for the 18th edition of the “Ulicznicy” International Street Artists Festival held in Gliwice, Poland.

Style: Vibrant, playful, and bold – with strong typographic elements and a modern illustration-driven composition that captures the dynamic energy of street art culture.

My responsibilities:

✔ Concept and design of the official festival poster

✔ Created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

✔ Color scheme selection, custom typography, and layout

✔ Prepared for both print and digital promotion

This piece reflects my love for colorful, expressive visuals and creative freedom.