Kyivify: A Visual Travel Guide to Kyiv

Kyivify is a modern visual guide to Kyiv, designed for both tourists and locals looking to discover new places and routes. The app provides seamless navigation, recommendations for restaurants, cultural spots, and walking routes.

Key Features:

Curated selections of top venues, landmarks, and hidden gems

Interactive routes for different travel experiences

Emergency services and useful contact information

Minimalist design with intuitive UI/UX

Kyivify makes it easy to navigate the city and immerse yourself in its unique atmosphere!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/218742393/Kyivify-A-Visual-Travel-Guide-to-Kyiv