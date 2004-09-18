The project of Green Eyes Coffee koto-coffee house is a cozy and modern institution that combines love for coffee and adoration of cats. Here you can enjoy aromatic coffee and spend time in the company of cute and friendly feline friends.

The target audience of Green Eyes Coffee coffee house includes coffee lovers of all ages and social groups, sharing a common interest - love for cats. This place is created for those who want to relax, drink coffee and enjoy a pleasant atmosphere in the company of fluffy cats.

The brand colors of Green Eyes Coffee - white, green, beige and brown - were chosen to create a pleasant and gentle atmosphere inside the koto coffee shop. White symbolizes cleanliness, care and comfort, green symbolizes nature and freshness, beige symbolizes coziness and calmness, and brown symbolizes warmth and naturalness.

Green Eyes Coffee offers a wide selection of freshly brewed coffee, including different varieties, flavors and brewing methods. The menu also features a variety of coffee-based drinks such as cappuccinos, lattes and espressos, as well as a variety of delicious desserts and cookies.

The establishment maintains ties with cat shelters and regularly organizes events to help homeless animals, as well as offers visitors the opportunity to adopt a cat from the shelter.

The mission of Green Eyes Coffee is to create a harmonious place where guests can enjoy their favorite beverage in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere in the company of furry friends. The establishment strives to create a unique and memorable atmosphere where everyone can experience joy and peace in the presence of cats.

Whether it's a meeting with friends, a work meeting or just relaxing alone, Green Eyes Coffee invites you into the world of pleasant coffee experience and gentle caresses of cats.