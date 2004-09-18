SubCult Pizza!!!



Target audience: students and young people (14-25 years old) interested in street fashion, music and subcultures.



The theme of the pizzeria: street culture, youth style, combination of pizza and skateboards.

The color palette of the design: the use of bright and saturated colors such as oranges and blues to create visual appeal and energy.



The packaging design itself: the packaging is in the form of a skateboard, with original graphic elements representative of street culture.



This packaging design will allow the pizzeria to attract a young and fashion-oriented audience that appreciates street style and energetic activities. The design stimulates a sense of fun and spontaneity and creates an atmosphere of street culture, which helps the pizzeria stand out in the market and attract the attention of potential customers.