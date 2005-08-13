BloodRust Redesign
Дизайн сайтов
Добавлена3 просмотра
2 месяца назад
BlooRust is a network of servers that are designed for players who play the game Rust, the server has very convenient mechanics and is always moderated by administrators, which creates more positive and pleasant emotions for the player. They also have a website where you can see the main news and buy in-game items and sets. I saw how old their website was in terms of design and decided to make it more modern and user friendly