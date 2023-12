Gambling platform - CS:GO STAR (Game UX/UI)

GA reward Bahance Game interface for a gambling project. More than 50 pages have been developed, as well as a full mobile version of the project.

This project has been featured on "Game Design" category & Received the reward ribbon of the best project in Behance

Made in cooperation with the Royal Design team: behance.net/Royal_Design

Original publication — https://www.behance.net/gallery/127160805/Game-UXUI-CSGO-STAR