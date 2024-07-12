Https://www.behance.net/gallery/203061371/NEKAS

Nekas is an online shop for clothing and accessories, offering high-quality products based on the latest fashion trends. The website design, created by Giorgi Lortkipanidze, focuses on enhancing user experience and ensuring easy navigation. Inspired by Nike's design, it adheres to modern standards, featuring a clean and simple visual style, convenient categories, and detailed product descriptions.

This website design provides a pleasant and comfortable shopping experience for users, thereby increasing brand trust and customer satisfaction.