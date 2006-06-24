I designed a modern and visually dynamic landing page for the Design Future Conference 2025, focused on shaping the future of UI/UX design. The challenge was to create an engaging, minimalist interface that effectively communicated the event's theme and encouraged ticket sales. I addressed this by using bold typography, a futuristic aesthetic, and an intuitive layout. The design incorporates a countdown timer, clear CTAs, and seamless navigation, ensuring an optimal user experience across all devices.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/213573557/Landing-page-for-Design-Future-Conference-2025