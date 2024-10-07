Overview

LearnX is your all in one E-learning platform designed to unlock your potential and fuel you're a professional or a curios student exploring new interests.

Challenge

Existing E- Learning platforms were found lacking in user research. Limited fields, high coasts, and poor navigation restricted accessibility. Our app prioritizes the user experience offering a wider range of subjects, affordability, and intuitive navigation to bridge this gap.

Solution

Our solution tackles the limitation of existing platforms. We offer a wider range of subjects, affordable pricing models, and an intuitive user interface with strong search function. This combats Limited fields., high coasts, and confusing navigation, making quality education accessible and efficient.