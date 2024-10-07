Overview

Microgreens are young, tiny plants harvested at an early stage. Benefits include high nutrient density, versatility in culinary use, sustainability, and the potential for phytonutrient benefits.

An entrepreneur approached me for designing an app which will be capable for selling Microgreen and its by-products. As technology arises this commercial cant be stuck in the past selling and being products in person over the phone. In order to solve this problem i made the solution “ Microgreen”

I’ve developed a user- friendly app designed for microgreen sellers to seamlessly connect with customers. The app is equipped with preset product details and other relevant information, ensuring a convenient it easy for users to explore and purchase microgreens while providing sellers with a streamlined platform for managing their offerings.

Problem

Creating a microgreen product selling app comes with its set of challenges and potential problems including perishable inventory, quality control, and supply chain management.

Solution

My responsibilities included problem identification, the creation of user personas, user research, design facilitation, evaluation, testing, and the seamless handoff of the finalized design to the client.