I'm always open to collaboration and new projects!

Project description. "Caribbian Treasures".

I have completed the development of a marketing page for the game "Карибские сокровища".

The design was made in Figma and Adobe Photoshop.

The work was very intense and very interesting to do!

Project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/200751981/Multi-Page-Caribbian-Treasures

Figma