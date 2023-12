ODESSA CITY WALKS Landing page

Work can be viewed here

About the project:

The company that conducts excursions in Odessa. Offers several types of sightseeing tours. During excursions, you can both learn a lot of interesting things and just enjoy a good time.

The goal:

My goal was first of all to make an understandable site for all age groups. The site should not be dark and overloaded. Information on the site should be presented briefly and clearly, without unnecessary text.