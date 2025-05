Task



Create a vibrant and thematic interface for an online casino that immerses users in a gambling atmosphere, simplifies navigation, and drives user engagement and conversions across all devices.





Solution



Developed a vibrant neon design with thematic accents (roulette, cards, dice). Implemented a card system with ratings, reviews, views, and filters for providers/licenses/payments. The user interface is fully adapted across all devices.



The project design was developed in 2018.