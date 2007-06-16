UI/UX DESIGN. E-COMMERCE. TATTOO SUPPLIES. REDESIGN

Work can be viewed here

Barber DTS is a company that boasts an illustrious history spanning more than a century, tracing back to its origins in 1900 when George Burchett Davis established his first tattoo studio in East London. The company provides a large number of high-quality tattoo materials and accessories.

My goals:

Research and analysis.

Design concept creation: development of a unique design concept that reflects the style and atmosphere of the tattoo industry.

User Interface (UI) Development: Designing an intuitive and attractive user interface for ease of navigation, shopping experience and customer satisfaction.

Development of page layouts.