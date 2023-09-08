UI UX Website and landing page mobile app UI UX Design

Hello!

My name is Mr. Shuvo, I am from Bangladesh. I have over four years of extensive experience in graphic design, video editing and UI/UX design and also 4 years of freelance work on multiple marketplaces, I am damn sure you will love my designs because they will be as elegant and attractive as you need. .

My skills

Web and mobile application UI/UX

Website/webpage UI/UX

Landing Page UI/UX

UI/UX of web applications

UI/UX Panel

E-commerce

why choose me?

Experience more than 3 years

I have completed over 100 projects

Reply within 1 hour (mostly within 5 minutes)

100% satisfaction

Professional and creative responsive design.

Super fast and active delivery.

Until my clients are satisfied, I will provide lifelong support and service.

30% discount on your first order

WHAT SHOULD YOU PROVIDE ME FOR YOUR DESIGN?

Clear brief:

Contents/Text.

Any images.

Reference work

View: Entire site

Service: New design

Uniqueness: Unique

Tool: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Figma