VPN Service

Project objectives:

Clean, light design, the interface should be simple and understandable in order to simplify the user's path from getting to know the service to subscribing as much as possible.

What was done:

A website prototype was developed, which was agreed with the developers at each stage. Created 6 pages of the site in desktop, tablet and mobile versions. The active states of fields for filling and buttons, modal windows and feedback forms have been worked out.

The project is prepared for layout, handed over to the developers. Also, after the transfer of the project, design control is carried out at each stage of development.