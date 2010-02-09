Renessans - Group of Companies
Фирменный стиль
Добавлена
14 лет назад
http://mozg-studio.org/portfolio/identity/renessans-identity.html
Corporate identity developed in the competition, and entered the three main winners. In style, we tried to merge the fresh and innovative approach, since they specialize in training new employees. At the same time we have to stay within the maximum rigor.
Style was developed in 4 colors for each of the departments.