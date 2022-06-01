Restaurant Brand Identity

A restaurant whose cuisine is focused on Italian classics, but in the interpritation of the chef brand.Emphasis on the richness of taste, spices. A gourmet restaurant, for those who care that the food is delicious and varied.Customer's featuresA young team, fans of Italian cuisine and traditions. They like to eat delicious food themselves and will be happy to feed the guests.Target audienceNo age restrictions. The restaurant will be glad to welcome the company of young people, families with children and older people who want to have a delicious and satisfying meal, drink coffee or wine and socialize in a pleasant atmosphere.

Task

Unity of style, thoughtfulness of all details. The color scheme is a maximum of 3 colors.

Fonts – a maximum of 2 that match well. Uniform stylistics and compliance with the color scheme

of images.