Магазин спортивного инвентаря

Добавлена
3 года назад
25 просмотров
shop.png
shop4.png
shopsmall.png

Верстка основных страниц магазина

Главная - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/

Каталог - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/catalog.html

Заказ товара - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/product-order.html

Карточка товара - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/product.html

О верстке проекта:

1) Адаптивная кросс-браузерная верстка.

2) Поиск по сайту.

3) Интересный слайдер на главной.

4) Фильтр товаров - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/catalog.html

5) Оформление заказ - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/product-order.html

6) Карточка товара - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/product.html