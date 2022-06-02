Магазин спортивного инвентаря

Верстка основных страниц магазина
Главная - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/
Каталог - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/catalog.html
Заказ товара - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/product-order.html
Карточка товара - https://ved-proger.github.io/sport-shop/product.html
О верстке проекта:
1) Адаптивная кросс-браузерная верстка.
2) Поиск по сайту.
3) Интересный слайдер на главной.
