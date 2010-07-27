http://sant-valentin.com

OpenBuildings: Architecture gets its own Wikipedia!

OpenBuildings is a new community-driven website that lists architecture from across the globe; be it historic, contemporary or conceptual, enabling a more open way to share architectural knowledge.

London, UK, July 27th, 2010 –

www.openbuildings.com

OpenBuildings was founded by architects and architecture fanatics who became increasingly frustrated by the lack of online resources for learning about architecture and buildings. Until now this has been a protracted and fragmented experience, with no single website offering a serious informational resource. OpenBuildings solves this problem: an openly editable encyclopedia of buildings from around the world.