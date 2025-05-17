A series of illustrations for The Sword of Moon Dreams tale

Oliver lived in an abandoned castle on the border of the World of the Dead. Darkness and dampness had long since permeated those stone walls, and the night sounds of the forest outside his window stretched in monotonous chorus. No one had entered its domain in decades, except those who sought something more than treasure. They sought immortality. But none of them had ever left the castle alive.

Jessica was different. She was given a mission - to find a sword. An ancient weapon that was rumored to give Oliver his unshakable power and immortality. Her mentor in the human world claimed that the sword and gold hidden somewhere in the castle could tip the balance between worlds. “You must get them. At any cost,” he admonished. And here she was - on the threshold of the eternal world of darkness, with blood pounding in her temples.