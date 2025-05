Hello!

We are a family studio of interiors ZEMNA from Ukraine. We are open to new collaborations and ideas.

We’ve been developing and implementing projects for more than 10 years.

Programs:

◾ Autodesk 3ds MAX

◾ Corona Render

◾ Adobe Photoshop

◾ ArchiCAD

◾ SketchUp

Skills:

◾ Architecture

◾ Interior design

◾ Product design

◾ Planning

◾ 3d visualization

According to my Reviews:

◾ Great Communication

◾ Top Quality

◾ Professionalism