EBay Profile

eBayInc. File

eBayis both one in all the world's head on-line proprietaries and also

the company home of a variety of wealthy and fruitful net brands.

With about one hundred million dynamic clients, eBay's principal

market outlet website has numerous whole-sale and retail deals in

exactly thirty nations daily.

Business Areas and Numbers

eBayhas it's had office in California. EBay Inc. has two branches of it's

business activities: payment system with it's well-known

representative PayPal and selling platform, where eBay website itself

with numerous different analogs are main representatives. In past

eBay also had the third branch of business activities in the

communication area with Skype, which it procured in 2005 and turned

into a multi -million-client enterprise, but in late 2005 eBay sold

it's lion's share stake to a syndicate of some investors,

nevertheless eBay holds a minor package of platform shares.

eBaywas established by a twenty-years-old web entrepreneur P. Omidyar in

mid 90-s. Currently J. Donahoe is eBay's head and President along

with CEF.

Ebay,Incorporation provides with job almost eighteen thousand workers in

various countries.

eBaycame to public in the end of 90-s and at present the value and price

of the company is about forty billion dollars. In ten years of it's

foundation, eBay's marketplace commerce part formed approximately $62

billion and the payment part formed about $92 billion in payments. As

reported by U.S. Security and Exchange Commission eBay's operation

revenue was almost nine billion dollars with around two billion

dollars of operation profit.

HistoryFacts, Market Place and Policy

eBay'splace in the net business, retailing trade and system of payments is

constantly changing. That happens because every of these parts are

non-continuously developing. Ebay started it's Initial Public

Offering in late nineties. It happened at the time of storied “I.T.

bubbles”. Many of the factors affected that process. They also

made different technology and the net IPOs very (un)popular. First

aimed prices of eBay was about $18 per share, which could provoke

constant climb. And in 2004 it came to it's top of approximately 58

dollars for a stock, that happened just before stable slowdown. At

the beginning it's increase in revenues was thirty per cent and even

more from the year-earlier period. All that put eBay among the

outstanding and prominent champions of the dot-com chase.

Nevertheless,in these later days, year-on-year rise has shifted into low gear,

along with it's growing commensuration of all general profits

proceeding from it's payment transactions and continuous operations

of transformation and the changing which describe activities on it's

trading platform.

Severalof the slowdowns and problems in this area occurred because of

constant and growing race between strong, powerful global

corporations. Late circumstances on the economic market did it part.

In 2008-2009 the profit, earnings and stock price were going down

until some turnaround took into possession innovative direction of

strategy in company priorities, work of the platform, price etc.

Thetransformations were carried out at the J.Donahoe's period of stay

as the head of eBay Inc. They are considered to be debatable and

disputable, because he made the changes in rules and price system,

moved the orientation towards higher amounts of products, they fixed

the prices on retail sales etc. All these changes removed some from

eBay's followers, whereas the competitive area around eBay

strengthened.

Reliabilityand Benefaction

eBaylaunched some programs, they have appeared to be well-known for

provoking community and social awareness, beneficence and charity in

several areas worldwide. Among the most notable trade names and

enterprises are: worldknown global platforms. On-line selling

organizations and also eBay projects, which search and develop

anti-poverty innovative projects.

Assets

eBay'sassets and companionships go on the impact on eBay path both

positively and negatevely. Among eBay's holdings are numerous

well-known firms, companies, on-line platforms. Ebay obtains a minor

part of shares in Skype and some other powerful companies.