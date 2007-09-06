📌 About the Project

Dellora is a brand that creates stylish and sophisticated accessories for women who appreciate elegance, quality, and individuality. Inspired by modern trends and classic aesthetics, the brand offers pieces that complete the look and highlight personal style.

💎 Brand Concept

Dellora is more than just accessories—it’s the details that make a look truly complete. We strive for minimalism while maintaining expressiveness. Each piece is a perfect blend of aesthetics, functionality, and impeccable craftsmanship.

🎨 Logo & Identity

The logo design is based on minimalism and elegance. Clean lines, refined typography, and soft premium tones convey a sense of luxury and sophistication.