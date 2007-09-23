EcoFusion - Logo design
Is a brand that aims to combine environmental awareness with aesthetics in the design of home and interior products. Our mission is to create environmentally friendly, stylish and functional solutions that help create a space where harmony with nature is intertwined with modern design.
It was decided to combine the letters E and F into a monogram, creating a flower pot that is associated with the fusion of stylish design and nature.