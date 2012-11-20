RomanticU for iOS / Android

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/romanticu/id568404669?ls=1&mt=8

IOS version - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/romanticu/id568404669?ls=1&mt=8

Android version - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.creamtec.romanticu

RomanticU is a free app that helps couples build and maintain healthy and happy relationships. Download to get fresh, creative ideas for building romance into your relationship, based on your preferences. We make it easy to follow through. Share your ideas with other users and see top rated ideas. Get points for making your partner happy and whenever someone else uses your idea.

At RomanticU, we believe that every day is an opportunity to remember why you fell in love. There is no reason why the middle shouldn't feel as good as the beginning.