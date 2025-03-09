The Car Service App is a responsive web application built using React and Bootstrap. This app is designed to streamline car maintenance and service tracking, making it easier for users to manage their vehicle's upkeep and service schedules efficiently.
🔧 Technologies Used
This project is built using the following tools and technologies:
React: For building the dynamic and interactive UI.
Bootstrap: For styling and ensuring a responsive layout.
JavaScript (ES6): For logic and interactivity.
CSS3: For additional styling.
React Router: For navigation between app pages.
