🧚‍♀️ Создание и полноформатная обработка фотографий благодаря Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom, рапример:

1) RAW и JPG формат, разные техники;

2) общая цветокоррекция 📷;

3) ретушь модели (при необдходимости и по желанию модели)

4) использование техники "маски";

5) заключительная цветокоррекция и общий формат фотографии.

🧚‍♀️ Creation and full-format processing of photos thanks to Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom, for example:

1) RAW and JPG format, different techniques;

2) general colour correction 📷;

3) retouching of the model (if necessary and at the request of the model)

4) use of the "mask" technique;

5) final colour correction and general format of the photo.