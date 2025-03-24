🧚♀️ Создание и полноформатная обработка фотографий благодаря Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom, рапример:
1) RAW и JPG формат, разные техники;
2) общая цветокоррекция 📷;
3) ретушь модели (при необдходимости и по желанию модели)
4) использование техники "маски";
5) заключительная цветокоррекция и общий формат фотографии.
🧚♀️ Creation and full-format processing of photos thanks to Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom, for example:
1) RAW and JPG format, different techniques;
2) general colour correction 📷;
3) retouching of the model (if necessary and at the request of the model)
4) use of the "mask" technique;
5) final colour correction and general format of the photo.