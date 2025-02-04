Photoshoot at Fishermans Bastion with Theodora

A photoshoot in the old town of Budapest at Fisherman’s Bastion on a beautiful autumn day. The warm sunlight reveals breathtaking architectural views, with golden leaves adding a touch of seasonal charm. The arches and turrets of the Bastion frame the cityscape below, creating a perfect blend of history, elegance, and natural beauty. Each shot captures the essence of Budapest in autumn, with soft light, vibrant colors, and a timeless atmosphere that brings the scene to life.