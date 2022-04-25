Перевод англ-укр

Nice Work
David Lodge
The winter term at Rummidge was of ten weeks' duration, like the autumn and
summer terms, but seemed longer than the other two because of the cheerless
season. The mornings were dark, dusk came early, and the sun seldom broke
through the cloud cover in the brief interval of daylight. Outside, the air was cold
and clammy, thick with moisture and pollution. It drained every colour and blurred
every outline of the urban landscape. You could hardly see the face of the clock at
the top of the University's tower, and the very chimes sounded muffled and
despondent. The atmosphere chilled the bones and congested the lungs. Some
people attributed the characteristic adenoidal whine of the local dialect to the
winter climate, which gave everybody runny noses and blocked sinuses for months
on end and obliged them to go about with their mouths open like fish gasping for
air. At this time of the year it was certainly hard to understand why human beings
had ever settled and multiplied in such a cold, damp, grey place. Only work
seemed to provide an answer. No other reason would make anyone come here, or
having come, stay. All the more grim, therefore, was the fate of the unemployed of
Rummidge and environs, condemned to be idle in a place where there was nothing
much to do, except work.
Гарна Робота
Девід Лодж
Зима у Рамміджі тривала 10 тижнів, так само, як і осінь та літо, але здавалася довшою, бо була неяскравою порою року. Ранки були
темними, темніло рано та сонце рідко проривалося через хмари протягом недовготривалого денного світла. Ззовні, повітря було холодним та в’язким,
сповненим вологи та бруду. Воно поглинало усі кольори та замазувало кожний
контур міського пейзажу. Ледве можна було побачити годинника зверху
університетської вежі, а дзвін звучав приглушено та тускло. Атмосфера
розслабляла кістки та переповнювала легені. В деяких людей було те, що
називають на місцевому діалекті, «аденоїдне ниття», через зимовий клімат, який
викликав в усіх нежить та закладеність носа на довгі місяці, та змушував ходити
з відкритими ротами, ніби риба, що ледве дихає. У цю пору року було важко
зрозуміти, чому люди взагалі колись заселилися та розплодилися у настільки
холодному, сирому та сірому місці. Хіба що тільки робота могла дати відповідь. Більше не могло
бути ніяких причин, які б змусили когось приїхати сюди чи переїхати та залишитись
тут. Ще більшої похмурості картині надавала доля безробітних у Рамміджі та
околиці, які вважалися відпочиваючими у місці, де особливо не було що робити,
окрім роботи.