Перевод англ-укр

Nice Work

David Lodge

The winter term at Rummidge was of ten weeks' duration, like the autumn and

summer terms, but seemed longer than the other two because of the cheerless

season. The mornings were dark, dusk came early, and the sun seldom broke

through the cloud cover in the brief interval of daylight. Outside, the air was cold

and clammy, thick with moisture and pollution. It drained every colour and blurred

every outline of the urban landscape. You could hardly see the face of the clock at

the top of the University's tower, and the very chimes sounded muffled and

despondent. The atmosphere chilled the bones and congested the lungs. Some

people attributed the characteristic adenoidal whine of the local dialect to the

winter climate, which gave everybody runny noses and blocked sinuses for months

on end and obliged them to go about with their mouths open like fish gasping for

air. At this time of the year it was certainly hard to understand why human beings

had ever settled and multiplied in such a cold, damp, grey place. Only work

seemed to provide an answer. No other reason would make anyone come here, or

having come, stay. All the more grim, therefore, was the fate of the unemployed of

Rummidge and environs, condemned to be idle in a place where there was nothing

much to do, except work.

Гарна Робота

Девід Лодж

Зима у Рамміджі тривала 10 тижнів, так само, як і осінь та літо, але здавалася довшою, бо була неяскравою порою року. Ранки були

темними, темніло рано та сонце рідко проривалося через хмари протягом недовготривалого денного світла. Ззовні, повітря було холодним та в’язким,

сповненим вологи та бруду. Воно поглинало усі кольори та замазувало кожний

контур міського пейзажу. Ледве можна було побачити годинника зверху

університетської вежі, а дзвін звучав приглушено та тускло. Атмосфера

розслабляла кістки та переповнювала легені. В деяких людей було те, що

називають на місцевому діалекті, «аденоїдне ниття», через зимовий клімат, який

викликав в усіх нежить та закладеність носа на довгі місяці, та змушував ходити

з відкритими ротами, ніби риба, що ледве дихає. У цю пору року було важко

зрозуміти, чому люди взагалі колись заселилися та розплодилися у настільки

холодному, сирому та сірому місці. Хіба що тільки робота могла дати відповідь. Більше не могло

бути ніяких причин, які б змусили когось приїхати сюди чи переїхати та залишитись

тут. Ще більшої похмурості картині надавала доля безробітних у Рамміджі та

околиці, які вважалися відпочиваючими у місці, де особливо не було що робити,

окрім роботи.