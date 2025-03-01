Перевод текста на английский, немецкий, французский языки

ТЕМА: В12 - ДЕФИЦИТНАЯ АНЕМИЯ.

В12- дефицитная анемия относится к группе мега областных анемий. Мега областные анемии - группы заболеваний, характеризующихся ослаблением синтеза ДНК, в результате чего происходит деление всех быстро пролиферирующих клеток (гемопоэтических клеток, клеток кожи, клеток ЖКТ, слизистых оболочек). Кроветворные клетки относятся к наиболее быстро размножающимся элементам, поэтому на первом плане в клинике возникает анемия, а также нейтропения и тромбоцитопения. Основной причиной мега областной анемии является дефицит циан кобаламина или фолиевой кислоты. Этиология и патогенез. Роль циан-кобаламина и фолиевой кислоты в развитии мега региональной анемии связана с их участием в широком спектре обменных процессов и обменных процессов в будущем. Фолиевая кислота в форме 5,10-метилентетрагидрофолата препятствует метилированию дезоксиуридина, необходимого для синтеза тимидина, при этом используется 5-метилтетрагидрофолат. Циан-кобаламин является кофактором метилтрасферазной каталитической реакции, осуществляющей ресинтез метионина и одновременно генерирующей 5-метилтетрагидрофолат в тетрагидрофолат и 5,10-метилентетрагидрофолат. При недостаточности фолатов и (или) циан кобаламина нарушается процесс включения уридина в ДНК последних гемопоэтических клеток и образование тимидина, что обуславливает фрагментацию ДНК (блокирование ее синтеза и нарушение клеточного деления). При этом возникает мегалобластоз, происходит накопление крупных форм лейкоцитов и тромбоцитов, их раннее внутри костномозговое разрушение и укорочение жизни циркулирующих клеток крови. В результате гемопоэз оказывается неэффективным, развивающаяся анемия, сочетающаяся с тромбоцитопенией и лейкопенией.

English:

TOPIC: B12 Deficiency Anemia

B12 deficiency anemia belongs to the group of megaloblastic anemias.

Megaloblastic anemias are a group of disorders characterized by impaired DNA synthesis, which disrupts the division of all rapidly proliferating cells (hematopoietic cells, skin cells, gastrointestinal cells, mucous membranes). Hematopoietic cells are among the most rapidly dividing elements, so anemia, as well as often neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, become prominent in the clinic. The main cause of megaloblastic anemia is a deficiency of cyanocobalamin or folic acid.

Etiology and Pathogenesis:

The role of cyanocobalamin and folic acid in the development of megaloblastic anemia is related to their involvement in a wide range of metabolic processes and reactions in the body. Folic acid, in the form of 5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate, participates in the methylation of deoxyuridine, which is necessary for thymidine synthesis, forming 5-methyl tetrahydrofolate.

Cyanocobalamin is a cofactor in the methyltransferase catalytic reaction that facilitates the resynthesis of methionine and simultaneously regenerates 5-methyl tetrahydrofolate into tetrahydrofolate and 5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate.

In the absence of sufficient folates and/or cyanocobalamin, the process of incorporating uridine into the DNA of developing hematopoietic cells and thymidine formation is impaired, leading to DNA fragmentation (blocking its synthesis and disrupting cell division). This results in megaloblastosis, the accumulation of large forms of leukocytes and platelets, their early destruction in the bone marrow, and the shortened lifespan of circulating blood cells. As a result, hematopoiesis becomes ineffective, leading to anemia, which is associated with thrombocytopenia and leukopenia.

German:

THEMA: B12-Mangelanämie

Die B12-Mangelanämie gehört zur Gruppe der megaloblastären Anämien.

Megaloblastäre Anämien sind eine Gruppe von Erkrankungen, die durch eine Beeinträchtigung der DNA-Synthese gekennzeichnet sind, was die Teilung aller schnell proliferierenden Zellen (hämatopoetische Zellen, Hautzellen, Zellen des Magen-Darm-Trakts, Schleimhäute) stört. Hämatopoetische Zellen gehören zu den am schnellsten teilenden Elementen, daher stehen Anämie sowie häufig Neutropenie und Thrombozytopenie im Vordergrund der Klinik. Die Hauptursache für megaloblastäre Anämie ist ein Mangel an Cyanocobalamin oder Folsäure.

Ätiologie und Pathogenese:

Die Rolle von Cyanocobalamin und Folsäure bei der Entwicklung der megaloblastären Anämie hängt mit ihrer Beteiligung an einer Vielzahl von Stoffwechselprozessen und Reaktionen im Körper zusammen. Folsäure, in Form von 5,10-Methylenetetrahydrofolat, ist an der Methylierung von Deoxyuridin beteiligt, das für die Synthese von Thymidin notwendig ist, wobei 5-Methyl-Tetrahydrofolat gebildet wird.

Cyanocobalamin ist ein Kofaktor bei der katalytischen Reaktion der Methyltransferase, die die Resynthese von Methionin und gleichzeitig die Regeneration von 5-Methyl-Tetrahydrofolat in Tetrahydrofolat und 5,10-Methylenetetrahydrofolat ermöglicht.

Bei einem Mangel an Folsäure und/oder Cyanocobalamin wird der Prozess der Integration von Uridin in die DNA der sich entwickelnden hämatopoetischen Zellen und die Bildung von Thymidin gestört, was zur Fragmentierung der DNA führt (Blockierung ihrer Synthese und Störung der Zellteilung). Dies führt zu Megaloblastose, der Ansammlung großer Formen von Leukozyten und Thrombozyten, deren frühe Zerstörung im Knochenmark und die verkürzte Lebensdauer der zirkulierenden Blutzellen. Infolgedessen wird die Hämatopoese ineffektiv, was zu Anämie führt, die mit Thrombozytopenie und Leukopenie einhergeht.

French:

SUJET : Anémie par carence en vitamine B12

L'anémie par carence en vitamine B12 appartient au groupe des anémies mégaloblastiques.

Les anémies mégaloblastiques sont des groupes de maladies caractérisées par un affaiblissement de la synthèse de l'ADN, ce qui perturbe la division de toutes les cellules à prolifération rapide (cellules hématopoïétiques, cellules de la peau, cellules du tractus gastro-intestinal, muqueuses). Les cellules hématopoïétiques sont parmi les éléments qui se multiplient le plus rapidement, de sorte que l'anémie, ainsi que fréquemment la neutropénie et la thrombocytopénie, deviennent prédominantes en clinique. La principale cause de l'anémie mégaloblastique est une carence en cyanocobalamine ou en acide folique.

Étiologie et pathogénie :

Le rôle de la cyanocobalamine et de l'acide folique dans le développement de l'anémie mégaloblastique est lié à leur participation à un large éventail de processus métaboliques et de réactions dans l'organisme. L'acide folique, sous forme de 5,10-méthylénetétrahydrofolate, participe à la méthylation du désoxyuridine, nécessaire à la synthèse du thymidine, formant ainsi le 5-méthyl-tétrahydrofolate.

La cyanocobalamine est un cofacteur de la réaction catalytique de la méthyltransférase, facilitant la resynthèse de la méthionine et régénérant simultanément le 5-méthyl-tétrahydrofolate en tétrahydrofolate et 5,10-méthylénetétrahydrofolate.

En cas de carence en folates et/ou en cyanocobalamine, le processus d'incorporation de l'uridine dans l'ADN des cellules hématopoïétiques en développement et la formation de thymidine est perturbé, ce qui entraîne une fragmentation de l'ADN (blocage de sa synthèse et perturbation de la division cellulaire). Cela conduit à la mégaloblastose, à l'accumulation de grandes formes de leucocytes et de plaquettes, leur destruction précoce dans la moelle osseuse et la durée de vie réduite des cellules sanguines circulantes. En conséquence, l'hématopoïèse devient inefficace, entraînant une anémie associée à une thrombocytopénie et une leucopénie.